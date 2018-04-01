MSHP cancels hearing for Sgt. Henry after he announces retirement

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled the procedural hearing board scheduled for early November because the trooper the board was to review retired.

The hearing would have provided both sides an opportunity to present evidence in the matter of the proposed disciplinary action against Sergeant Randy Henry but as of noon Friday Henry announced his retirement.

In a press release his attorney Chet Pleban indicated, “Now that the complaint filed against Sgt. Randy Henry has been withdrawn by Amanda Grellner, this matter is concluded as far as Sgt. Henry is concerned and he has retired wanting nothing else to do with this organization.”



The Patrol no longer considers Henry an active employee; therefore, the procedural hearing board has been canceled.