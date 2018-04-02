MSHP releases traffic deaths report for Independence Day holiday

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced 14 traffic deaths across the state during the Independence Day counting period.

The counting period began at 6 p.m. Friday, June 30 and ended at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

There were 494 reported crashes which resulted in 186 injuries. Missouri officers also issued arrested 172 people for driving while intoxicated, an increase from the 121 DWIs issued in 2016. There were 118 other drug arrests.

On the water, MSHP listed seven crashes resulting in four injuries with no fatalities or drownings. 23 people received BWIs and 33 were arrested on drug charges.

It was the second consecutive July 4th counting period that resulted in no drownings.

2017's counting period was deadlier than 2016, but there were far fewer total accidents.

Five people were killed along with 565 injured as a result of traffic accidents during the 2016 counting period, but there were less than half as many accidents as in 2016.

The seven boating crashes in 2017 and four injuries were each down from 2016, which 11 crashes resulted in six injuries.

The Highway Patrol also announced the results of it's "Operation Dry Water" campaign to detect impaired boat operators.

Statewide, 15 people were arrested for operating boats while intoxicated this past weekend. Maritime troopers also issued 146 boating violation summonses, 1,238 warnings for boating violations, and 86 summons for non-boating violations.

Troopers said they will continue to hold similiar operations throughout the remainder of the summer months.





