MSHP says no charges anticipated against officer who hit child

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday it does not anticipate requesting charges to be filed against a Jefferson City Police officer who hit a child with his patrol car.

The officer reported he had hit a one-year-old with his police car on the morning of Sept. 23. The MSHP investigated the incident and said it does not predict it will request any files to be charged.

The accident happened on East McCarty Street between Cherry Street and Chestnut Street.

The child was air-lifted to University Hospital and had non life-threatening injuries.