MSHP Water Division director retires after 30 years

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced its Water Division director of two years will retire September 1 after 30 years of service.

Captain Mark E. Richerson began work for the Missouri State Water Patrol in 1986. In his years with the Water Patrol, he worked at Smithville and Mark Twain Lakes. He served as a corporal in St. Louis and Jefferson Counties in 1995, and two years later he started in Jefferson City as a public information and safety officer. Starting in 1999, he served as a sergeant in Warsaw. In 2006, he was promoted to captain.

Richerson began his work for the Water Patrol Division in 2011 and was named captain in 2014.

Richerson's retirement announcement came a couple of months after a failed attempt in the Capitol to again seperate the division and the Highway Patrol. Rep. Diane Franklin (R-Camdenton) dropped her proposal in April, which initially cited concerns about keeping the lakes safe.

The division was involved in the 2012 drowning death of Brandon Ellingson, who fell off a trooper's boat while handcuffed. Many people blamed the merger of the Water Patrol and the Highway Patrol for a lack of proper training of patrolmen.