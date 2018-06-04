MSN to Broadcast Mizzou Baseball Home Finale

COLUMBIA - The Mizzou baseball regular season finale against No. 11 Kentucky will be broadcast live by Mizzou Sports Network and Metro Sports, as announced by the Mizzou Department of Athletics on Friday. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Taylor Stadium on Saturday, May 18.



The game is the second home game to be televised this season and the fifth overall after the Southeastern Conference announced that Mizzou would be televised four times nationally through the SEC/ESPN television deal. In addition, all Mizzou baseball games can be heard live on KTGR ESPN Radio with Tex Little and Hunter Mense on the call. This year, there are three local frequencies that will carry the games: 103.1 FM, 100.5 FM and 1580 AM.



Additionally, Mizzou baseball season tickets remain on sale. Tickets are just $60 for adult and $30 for youth/senior, making it one of the most affordable packages in the Southeastern Conference. The first 500 fans to purchase season tickets receive a free Mizzou baseball hat. Mizzou's home-opener is March 1 against Big Ten foe Northwestern. The Tigers open the season today at 4 p.m. against Southern Miss.