MSSU President Announces Retirement

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Julio Leon announced his retirement Friday as president of Missouri Southern State University in Springfield. More details about Leon's retirement are expected after the university's board of governors meeting later Friday. Leon is currently in the second year of a three-year contract. His annual salary is about $168,000. He's the third president in MSSU's history as a four-year institution. Raised in Chile, Leon majored in English at the University of Santiago, Chile. He earned a master's of business administration from the University of North Texas in 1968. He was hired at Missouri Southern State in 1969 as an assistant professor in business administration. After serving as dean for six years, he was named president in December 1982, when he was 44.