MSSU to Build FEMA Shelter

JOPLIN (AP) - Missouri Southern State University is moving ahead with plans to build a $2 million storm shelter on its campus in Joplin.

The Joplin Globe reports the MSSU governing board on Friday advanced plans for the storm shelter and a new residence hall.

Rob Yust, vice president for business affairs, says the 11,520-square-foot storm shelter will be in the same area as the residence hall and will be built to standards set by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The shelter will hold up to 2,000 people.

Funding for the shelter will come from a $1.26 million FEMA grant and an additional $800,000 from the university's cash reserves.



An EF-5 tornado hit Joplin on May 22, 2011, demolishing a broad swath of the city and killing 161 people.