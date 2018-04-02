MSU Bookstore Thief Eligible for State Retirement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A man who admitted stealing about $1.2 million from the Missouri State University bookstore remains eligible for state retirement benefits.

Former bookstore director Mark Brixey of Ozark pleaded guilty in March in federal court in Springfield and is awaiting sentencing. He stole from the bookstore from 2003 to 2012.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Brixey will be 58½ in 10 years, making him old enough to star drawing a state pension of up to $2,719 a month. The figure includes a temporary benefit that would end at age 62. For Brixey, his base benefit would be $1,849 a month once he turns 62. There are different retirement options.

Missouri State Employee's Retirement System spokeswoman Krista Myer says no law prevents the former state employee from receiving his retirement benefits.