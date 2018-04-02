MSU Cuts Five Sports

AP-MO--MissouriSt.-Sport 12-16 0134 AP-MO--Missouri St.-Sports Cuts Missouri State to eliminate five sports in effort to save money SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri State University announced plans to cut five of its 21 intercollegiate sports at the end of the current school year. Officials at the Springfield school said the move is needed to control costs as the university faces likely state budget cuts. Missouri State's board of governors unanimously approved the proposal by school President Michael Nietzel to cut men's indoor and outdoor track, men's cross country and men's and women's tennis. The decision leaves Missouri State with six men's sports -- the minimum for N-C-A-A Division One membership -- and ten women's sports. ------ On the Net: http://www.missouristate.edu (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-16-05 1209EST