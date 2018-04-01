MSU May Cut Sports

The board will vote this Friday on President Michael Nietzel's plan to cut men's indoor track, men's outdoor track, men's cross country, and men's and women's tennis. Rev. Larry Maddox, who heads Springfield's NAACP chapter, says he'll contact regional and state leaders of the civil rights group if the board approves the plan. Opponents of the cuts say nearly half the athletes affected are minorities. Nietzel says that includes international students who are not American-born minorities but still count in the reporting of a university's racial makeup.