MSU Releases Audit of China Program

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Missouri State University has released a 10-page report about an audit of its operations at a branch campus in Dalian, China.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that university auditors spent a semester on the audit, which was released on the university's website.

Steve Robinette, oversees MSU's China operations, and says the audit was fair.

The auditors noted the joint educational venture in a foreign country imposed financial challenges, but that university officials believed the benefits of developing the China programs outweighed the risks.

Robinette also said a newly defined position -- MSU Budget and Financial Analyst for China Programs -- will have access to the MSU bank accounts in China and will perform independent checks.