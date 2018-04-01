MU Announces Donation for Veteran Scholarships

COLUMBIA - MU Chancellor Brady Deaton announced Wednesday afternoon, the University of Missouri received a $1 million estate commitment to help veterans.

The endowment, from a confidential donor, will help create the Colonel Dwight B. Schannep U.S. Army Air Corps Veterans Scholarship Fund. Veterans who attend MU will now be able to apply for full scholarships, something not previously offered.

In front of a room full of members of the military, MU administration, and Columbia community, Deaton said the endowment will, "further the university's goals of honoring and respecting those who have protected the freedoms of all Americans."

Carol Fleisher, the director of the MU Veterans Center, said "It is truly a great day to be a member of the Veterans Center and the MU community. Veterans here will no longer have to worry about the financial burden they and their families face."

Following the ceremony, Deaton and other MU officials unveiled the Veterans Memorial Wall located in Memorial Union. The interactive memorial is the first of its kind on the campus, and features the names of MU veterans who lost their lives while serving in wars.

The anonymous donors are not alumni of MU, but chose the school to honor Schannep who was a Missouri native and World War II veteran.