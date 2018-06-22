MU appoints new provost, vice chancellor of academic affairs

Latha Ramchand, Dean of the C.T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston

COLUMBIA - MU has appointed Latha Ramchand as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

She was dean of the C.T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston.

“Dr. Ramchand is a strong leader with a demonstrated track record in higher education, and I’m thrilled to have her join the University of Missouri,” said MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.

A press release from MU said Ramchand, while dean at the University of Houston, worked to introduce several new programs and initiatives that promoted a student community as well as work toward inclusion and diversity across campus.

Ramchand said, “The faith that the search committee and Chancellor Cartwright have shown in me is humbling and encouraging. I am excited to serve a university that is committed to transformation through intellectual inquiry and learning."

Her appointment is effective Aug. 15.

Ramchand is replacing interim provost and vice chancellor Jim Spain. He is the father of KOMU 8 anchor Emily Spain.