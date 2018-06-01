MU asks Hanaway to remove logo from campaign RV

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri on Monday asked gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway to remove a large MU logo from her campaign RV, said Nick Maddux, Hanaway's campaign manager.

A supporter loaned Hanaway the vehicle which previously had the tiger logo on it, according to Maddux. Hanaway's campaign originally decided to leave the large logo on the RV because she is a "huge Mizzou fan," Maddux said.

MU asked Hanaway's campaign to remove the logo from the RV due to a trademark issue and because the university does not want its logo affiliated with politics, Maddux said.

The campaign has complied with the university's request by covering up the tiger logo.

Hanaway tweeted a photo of the RV Monday, which she referred to as "Tiger One."

Tiger One is ready to roll. Looking forward to traveling across Missouri the next two weeks. #hanaway4gov #mogov pic.twitter.com/bmfDjDAkn0 — Hanaway For Governor (@HanawayForGov) November 2, 2015



