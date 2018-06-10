MU Athletes Compete in Championship

THE NCAA TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONHIPS START TOMORROW IN SACRAMENTO CALIFORNIA... AND MISSOURI WITH SEVEN ATHLETES COMPETING AT THE MEET.

PLENTY IN THE WIEGHT THROW... SHOT-PUTTER BILL HOBSON... AND JASON MORRIS IN THE HAMMER THROW... MARCUS MAYES RUNS IN THE 800 METERS AND BJORN SUMMERFELDT DOES THE DECATHOLON...

KRISHNA LEE TOSSES THE SHOT PUT AND HAMMER... SHERNELLE NICHOLLS WITH THE SHOT... AND TRISA NICKOLEY RUNS THE 800...