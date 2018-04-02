MU Athletes Give Back to Community

COLUMBIA - Some Tiger athletes took time out of their day to hang out with preschoolers. Mizzou wideout, Brandon Gerau's mom, Stacy, welcomed the student athletes to her day care Wednesday evening. Tiger athletes greeted children at the Precious Hearts Learning Center in an effort to give back to the community.

The daycare was dino-mite, as football players, Golden Girls, and wheelchair basketball players hit the books and read to the kids.

"We might have messed up some words here and there, but yeah it was fun for us, so I hope they had fun too," said Golden Girl Kayla Melton.

Tiger wide receiver Wes Kemp knows how special this moment can be for the children.

"I remember being little, and just having somebody taller than you come out and talk to you is a pretty cool experience, so it was fun to come out and watch the volcanoes and read stories with them," said Kemp.

The athletes read stories to the children, and also signed autographs, but the biggest hit of the evening wasn't books, but a science experiment.

"My favorite part was the volcanoes going off, so that was pretty exciting and I'm sure they enjoyed that too," said wheelchair basketball player Carter Arey.

As they continue their hard work off the field, these tigers also hope to create a volcano sized bang on the field.

This summer the kids from Precious Hearts will also have the opportunity to play catch with some of the MU football players.