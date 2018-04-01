MU Athletic Department Realignment

There has been some shuffling of the adminstrative leaders in the missouri athletic department after the departure of associate athletic directors mario moccia and ed stewart. Sarah reesman is promoted to senior associate athletic director, taking over moccia's title. Eric morrison is promoted to associate athletic director of external operations, and mark alnutt is promoted to associate athletic director for administration. Alnutt had been assistant athletic director for football operations.Reesman, morrison, and alnutt are all mizzou graduates