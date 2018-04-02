MU Athletics Not Releasing Season Ticket Sales Numbers

COLUMBIA - MU Athletics officials refused to say Monday how many season tickets they have sold for the 2012 season, saying they do not have the number. Monday marked the deadline to renew preferred season ticket packages for the 2012 Mizzou Football season. Associate athletic director Chad Moller said his department won't know sales numbers until all the numbers are sorted through.

"We won't have a solid number for renewals for a few weeks, because the process takes a while to sort through," said Moller. "Also, with today being the last day, we will likely get a late surge of responses."

The University of Missouri is entering the Southeastern Conference. People anticipate changes to MU athletics due to the changing of conferences.

"We were right around 40,000 season tickets in 2011, and our goal is 45,000 for this year," said Moller.

The season ticket procedures remain the same except for an increase in cost due to the addition of a seventh home game despite the usual six home games in years past.

This is Dan Cosby's 42nd year purchasing Mizzou Football season tickets.

"I'm really excited to see teams like Georgia and Alabama," said Cosby. "The price of renewing the season tickets changes year-to-year, but regardless of price, I know that I'll have seats waiting for me to watch the Mizzou Tigers play."

George Loethen has been a season ticket holder for about 20 years. He continues to buy season tickets because of his love for Mizzou and being around people who love Mizzou Football.

"Since I was a little kid, my parents were also season ticket holders," said Loethen. "I've lived in Columbia my entire life and this year it was financially tight to renew the season tickets because of the added home game, but we get that's the best part is that we get an extra home-game."

The main Mizzou Athletics website (www.mutigers.com) displayed reminders to anyone still interested in renewing their season ticket package.

Fans who haven't purchased season tickets before and want to for this season can sign a football season ticket wait list. That list started compiling April 16. As of Monday afternoon, 2,500 people have requested tickets on the wait list.