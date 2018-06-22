MU awarded $1 million grant for science education, part of inclusive initiative

COLUMBIA - MU received a one million dollar grant as part of an inclusive initiative from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

The initiative and funding are for science students and faculty, a press release from MU said.

MU was one of 33 schools selected for this grant.

Chief diversity officer, Kevin McDonald, of the UM system said he is excited for the university to help shape the role of science engagement at MU.

The university has been targeting students and faculty in natural sciences in an effort to engage all students in science, regardless of background.

“The goal of Mizzou’s efforts will be to strengthen relationships and align our programming with partner schools,” MU Interim Provost Jim Spain said. “We also will engage with learning communities of students, faculty and staff to develop a culture of inclusive excellence, by empowering participants in the practice of science.”

These goals MU outlined helped the school win the grant.

Specific goals of Mizzou’s project include enhancing the university's inclusive culture and capacity through building relationships with community colleges, historically black colleges and Columbia Public Schools.

The project is seeking to enhance inclusivity by working with faculty and advisers in a number of ways, including team mentoring and providing educational videos and other resources.

This is a way for the university to engage in the process of culture change, which is what the grant specifically hopes to target.

