MU Baseball Falls on Last at Bat to OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. - The Mizzou baseball team fell, 3-2, after a ninth-inning fielding error with two outs at No. 23 Oklahoma State Friday night on April 8th at Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.



The Tigers got a great start from Rob Zastryzny, the freshman lefty 7.2 innings while just giving up five hits, allowing two earned runs and striking out a career-best eight.

The scoring started off in the first inning when OSU struck a two-run home run off the bat of Dane Phillips over the left field fence giving the Cowboys a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Brandon Champagne popped infield chopper up the middle but beat out the throw from the shortstop Hunter Baily allowing Sommerfeld to score the first run of the game for Mizzou, cutting the lead in half at 2-1. The Tigers finally tied up the game at 2-2 when Brown hit a solo homerun over the left field wall.

But in the ninth inning, after a leadoff walk and two productive outs advancing the runner to third, Tiger shortstop Jesse Santo bobbled a routine grounder allowing the winning run to score, ending the game.

The loss drops the Tigers to 13-17 on the season and 1-5 in Big 12 play. Mizzou and Oklahoma State will continue their three-game series tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Reynolds Stadium.