MU Baseball in a Rut?

Tonight, Tuesday April 25th they are going to try their luck in non conference action. The Tigers play Creighton at the Best of the Midwest Tournament at Community America Ballpark in Kansas City. Missouri ace Max Scherzer is slated to pitch at least a few innings. Scherzer has not pitched since his start against Nebraska April 8th. He has been bothered by tendinitis in his bicep. Scherzer is 3-1 with a two points six seven earned run average, for the season. He has thrown just 33 and two thirds innings this season.