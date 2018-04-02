MU Baseball in First Super Regional

"They are a very good baseball team, a very good opponent. And it's going to be an environment that's very well-suited for them and something they are very used to," explained MU Coach Tim Jamieson on Thursday evening. "But, we have been here before, and that's more than some teams can say at this stage of the season. At least we have some experience on them."

The Titans' number-five national ranking may intimidate some teams. But, the Tigers won four in a row during last week's regional and headed into the matchup with plenty of momentum.

Tiger starting pitcher Max Scherzer said, "They are a good, competitive team. We have to play our A-game to beat them. I give them a lot of respect; they have done a lot of good things this year and the previous years before. They have a lot of experience being here, and we don't. But right now, they're 0-0 in Super Regionals and so are we, so we can lace them up and play with them, too."

Jamieson said MU is ready.

"This team is pretty focused right now, I'm sure of the distractions. The only thing we have to fight off now is being a little too excited and being a little too pumped up. We have to still be able to be relaxed and play with as little tension as we possibly can."

The best-out-of-three series started Friday night at Goodwin Field. ESPN2 will televise game two at 9 p.m. Saturday. If a third game is needed, it will start at 9 p.m. Sunday.