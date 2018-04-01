MU Baseball Player Arrested for Vandalism

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri baseball player was arrested late Monday night for vandalism on the MU campus.

MU Police were called to the Reynolds Alumni Center at 11:30 p.m. Monday night with a report of active vandalism.

According to Captain Brian Weimer, police arrived and found Gavin Stark at the location.

Weimer said that after police made contact with Stark, he took a fighting stance and yelled profanities at the officers. Police said he then tried to flee and was apprehended.

Before the officers arrived, Weimer said Stark approached a fellow student, threw the student's computer to the ground and started to throw punches. Stark then picked up a large rock and threatened the student. The student then left the area.

Weimer said Stark threw the rock into one of the glass doors of the Alumni Center and entered. Weimer said once inside, Stark damaged lamps, lamp shades, coffee cups and tables.

Stark was transported to the Boone County Jail Tuesday morning.

Stark is suspended from the team indefinitely.