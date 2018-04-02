MU Basketball All in the Family

"What are we going to do today? And I just be like, 'Oh man, it's going to be a hard day," Mike Anderson Jr. said. "I kind of feel it, like I think he's mad today."

These father and son teams share a lifetime of memories.

"His team beat Kentucky. You know, it was just a good moment for the whole family," Mike Anderson Jr. said. "It was pretty cool."

His father has memories, too.

"He would take my playboard and actually go in the bathroom and start drawing up plays," Coach Anderson said. "I mean, I'd get my playbook and he got markings all over it."

Memories that both coaches hope to extend to the rest of the team, their other sons.

"I think they understand that it's more than basketball with us. It's about preparing these young men for the rest of our lives and making sure they are going to be able to go out and be productive citizens once they leave us. But, while they're here, we want to win a lot of championships and have a lof of fun," Coach Watkins said.

"I always tell my players I treat them as if they were my own son," Coach Anderson said. "Well, they can see how I treat my son."

The entire team is getting the full "family" treatment for Thanksgiving at the Andersons' house.

"All players, family, everybody together, it's crazy," Mike Anderson Jr. said. "It's a good time, you know, lots of food, lots of food."

Anderson and the Tigers will spend Thanksgiving together, then get ready to play 4 games in 9 days, starting Saturday night against Stephen F. Austin.

Reported by Boomer Storms