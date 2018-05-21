MU Basketball Dismisses Zach Price

4 years 1 month 1 week ago Thursday, April 10 2014 Apr 10, 2014 Thursday, April 10, 2014 1:00:00 PM CDT April 10, 2014 in Mizzou Xtra
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Basketball coach Frank Haith dismissed James Zach Price from the team Thursday.

Missouri Basketball guard Earnest Ross filed a restraining order April 2 against Price. In the restraining order, Ross wrote, "I feel threatened by this activity and violated. He endangered my life and not only me and others around me. All I want is to feel safe."

In the restraining order filed by Ross, the relationship between Ross and Price is listed as "good friends." Ross accuses Price of stalking, harassment, and attempting to cause physical harm.

Ross requested Price be ordered to keep 100 feet away from him.

Price was arrested twice April 3 for suspected third degree assault and third degree domestic assault and a second time for second degree assault and second degree domestic assault.

 

 

