MU Basketball Player Shot

Columbia Police say MU baseketball player DeMarre Carroll was one of two victims in a shooting which took place around 1:30 Thursday morning.

Carroll is a Junior transfer from Vanderbilt. He couldn't play for the Tigers last year, but he is eligible for two seasons at MU.

Police are not releasing the name of the other victim who was shot in the side. Neither man's wound was life threatening and the hospital has released them both.

Columbia Police are looking for the shooting suspect.

"We're striving to locate the suspect. We need some help, like I already said, identifying the suspect. We're looking at any video evidence if it's out there. We're looking for additional witnesses because we know there's a lot more people out there who saw this," Columbia Police officer Brad Nelson said.

Club Tropicana owner Joy Castillo has never encountered a situation like this.

"I'm relatively new at this, but we have not had any thing this serious happen," she said.

The MU Athletic Department released a statement on the shooting.

Coach Mike Anderson, who is also Carroll's uncle, said he and the team will help Carroll through this "scary situation." The department is grateful nobody involved was seriously hurt.