MU Begins Without Resolution to Grove Apartment Delay

COLUMBIA - Residents of the new apartnment complex called The Grove waited outside the clubhouse Monday for shuttles running to and from campus. Some of the apartment complex's residents, however, still waited for their units to become ready for occupancy.

Two buildings remained unfinished Monday as construction work continued. The apartment managers have not yet given a date as to when the remaining students can move in. In the meantime, those students are living in surrounding hotels such as the Courtyard Marriott at Grindstone and U.S. 63. Others chose to be compensated for the rent, and are staying with friends.

Until construction is complete, the Greenway Shuttle System will be transporting displaced students to and from MU campus. Greenway Shuttles will pick up Grove residents from either the clubhouse or hotel in which they are temporarily staying. Shuttles run at various times throughout the day.