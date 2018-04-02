MU Campus Editors Will Not Face School Sanctions

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Two editors who resigned amid criticism over an April Fools' edition of a student newspaper say they are no longer facing sanctions under the University of Missouri's conduct code.

The Columbia Missourian reported Thursday that the former managing editor and editor-in-chief at The Maneater were contacted by the university's Office of Student Conduct to schedule disciplinary hearings.

But the two told The Associated Press later Thursday they had been contacted by university officials and told the scheduled disciplinary proceeding had been cancelled. A university spokesman declined to comment, citing privacy laws.

Abby Spudich and Travis Cornejo resigned from the independent publication earlier this week. The resignations followed backlash over the April Fools edition which was retitled to a derogatory term for lesbians and included other sexually-oriented profanity.