MU Campus Hosts Freshfilms Festival

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri campus hosted a screening for the 2010 Freshfilms competition Monday night, showcasing two months of videography by MU freshmen.

More than 30 groups submitted short films for the festival. Only five were chosen for viewing, and judges then voted on the top three films.

Groups could only consist of two to four members, and rules required a "My Mizzou Experience" theme for each video. Films could not exceed five minutes, and no copyrighted music was allowed.

Participants began working back in September and had until mid-October to complete their videos.