MU Celebrates One Mizzou Week

COLUMBIA- After three consecutive years of discriminatory events on MU's campus, students work to advocate unity and promote diversity throughout the campus. The event is led by student leaders in an attempt to highlight multi-cultural organizations and to promote discussions about LBGTQ and racial issues. The week which was launched in spring of 2012, kicked off with a diversity student rally and an appearance by keynote speaker Maya Angelou.

Minority student groups will meet today to discuss their roles and responsibilities as under-represented students on campus. Other events throughout the week include the festival of lights which will feature henna tattoos and south-asian food, a web series about unspoken social issues and discussions about sexual violence. The week will conclude with a sold-out performance by the musical group FUN.