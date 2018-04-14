MU chancellor announces programs to double funding; expand research

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri chancellor announced on Tuesday morning the launch of several initiatives that look to increase the impact of the university's current research.

In a statement, Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said, "MU faculty are shaping views on politics and society. They enrich our lives through art and humanities. They develop solutions to the world's grand challenges in food, water, health and others, and they engage in our community -- both on and off campus. This significant impact is creating a better future for citizens of our state, nation and world."

One way the chancellor said he will increase the university's impact is by doubling MU's funding from federal sources like the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, within the next five years.

Cartwright said the new Office of Research Advancement will work to "target large multi-investigator research grants" and "coordinate initiatives focused on identifying grant opportunities."

"Funding is really important because if you can't get funding, you can't get access to the materials you need or the places you need to go," said student researcher Tessa Valleroy.

In addition to creating more opportunities for funding, Cartwright said the university "wants to do more."

He announced the establishment of more programs to expand research avenues for MU faculty, staff and students.

The Translational Precision Medicine Complex will foster partnerships between researchers of different disciplines and from different organizations.

Cartwright said this will help MU emerge as a global leader in biomedical research and maximize opportunities for external grant funding, while enhancing MU's ability to recruit and retain the most talented researchers.

The chancellor said the Artist in Residence Program will bring "exciting artist and creative thinkers here to share their expertise with our faculty, staff, students and the public."

"A 2015 study said arts and culture generated more than $14 million in local economic activity," Cartwright said. "Much of that is related to the university, and we all benefit from that."

The Academy of Curators Professors will encourage the "best and brightest researchers" at MU to interact with junior faculty and scholars, and share their expertise with a broader range of the community.

Other initiatives announced include the Mizzou Innovates Program, a competition that will see MU faculty, staff and students work to find ways to solve problems within the state and world, and a concerted effort to attract three to five externally funded national research centers, such as National Swine Resource and Research Center at MU, in the next five years.

"We want people to be looking to us and going 'they're innovative. They're the university that we want to work with." Cartwright said.

All of the initiatives will be headed by current school faculty and staff.