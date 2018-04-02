MU Children's Hospital Opens New NICU Patient Waiting Area

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Children's Hospital celebrated the opening of a new waiting area for the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) on Tuesday. The open house and ribbon cutting ceremony took place with doctors and patient's families attending.

Pascale's Pals, a non-profit corporation that supports the children's hospital, donated funds for the project. The new waiting area cost more than $80,000 and was created to provide a home-like atmosphere with a living room, kitchen, flat screen televisions, and shower facilities.