MU classes cancelled, some services remain open

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri officials cancelled classes Monday morning due to the winter weather.

However, all MU Health Care hospitals and outpatient clinics and the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital will remain open. More information can be found at www.muhealth.org.

The MU Student Center, Student Recreation Complex and Residential Hall dining facilities will remain open as well.

Ellis Library will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with limited services. Branch libraries will be closed.

The MU Campus is pictured above in 2014.