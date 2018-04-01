MU closed for employees and students Monday

COLUMBIA - MU closed campus Monday following snowfall overnight and into the morning, marking the first snow day of the 2014-2015 academic year.

Columbia's largest employer made the announcement just before 6 a.m. Monday, marking the university's ninth snow day since 2011. In a news release, MU said only "situationally critical" employees should come in.

Dozens of students, who said they lived on campus, were out on MU's campus taking pictures of the quad and even throwing snowballs around.

Some said they had been up early Monday morning waiting for an announcement.

MU student Kiersten Kuc said she found out about the closing from a text on her phone in the morning. She and a friend made it down to the Francis Quadrangle.

"Once we walked around campus getting closer to the alumni center, the sidewalk was completely cleared," Kuc said. "They really did a good job cleaning it up."

University Hospital, along with other facilities on and near campus, remained open and staffed.