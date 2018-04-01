MU Coach Snyder Resigns

Chad Moller, director of media relations for MU athletics, read a statement Friday evening saying, "Quin Snyder will not coach the University of Missouri men's basketball team this Sunday. Associate Head Coach Melvin Watkins will serve as the acting head coach for the Kansas State game."

Snyder was in the midst of a six-game losing streak, his longest during his seven seasons at Mizzou, when he resigned.

Sources say Snyder resigned about 2:30 p.m. Friday. The entire team was there for the announcement.He reportedly cited multiple reasons, including it's the right thing for the players, the pressure surronding him, and the way the media and fans treated him.KOMU found out that Snyder told the players they should not think of him as quitting, but rather something he needed to do for them, so there's no burden on them anymore.

Snyder's team has struggled to a 10-11 record this season. The Tigers play Kansas State this Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in Mizzou Arena.

Quin Snyder Through the Years

1986 - 1989 - Attended Duke University and played on the men's basketball team

1988 - Named to the All-ACC Tournament Team

1989 - Served as co-captain for Duke University men's basketball team

1989 - Named GTE/Co-SIDA Academic All-American

1989 - Attended training camp with the Indiana Pacers

1990 - Worked for the Duke University Management Company

1991 - Became a graduate student at Duke University

1993 - 1995 - Assistant Head Coach at Duke University

1995 - Graduated from Duke Law School and Duke's Faqua School of Business

1996 - Assistant Coach for the Los Angeles Clippers

1997 - 1999 - Associate Head Coach at Duke University

April 7, 1999 - Named MU head basketball coach

Feb. 10, 2006 - Resigned as MU head basketball coach