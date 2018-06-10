MU Collects Tiger Treasures

Most of the time unwanted items go straight into the dumpster, but this year the discarded things are going towards a good cause.

Volunteers gathered Wednesday to sort through and organize items donated by MU students for a large rummage sale.

"Today we are still unloading all these containers that we picked up from the dormitories," Salvation Army Board Member Richard Hauschild said.

The city of Columbia donated recycling bins which were kept in student residence halls where students could easily donate whatever they weren't going to keep. The first annual rummage sale, titled "Tiger Treasures", will take place Saturday, June 2.

Only students living in dorms and in Greek housing donated items to the rummage sale.

"We were trying to get stuff only from residence halls and the Greek community this year because we didn't know how much trouble we were in with how much we were going to get," MU Coordinator for Solid Waste and Recycling Steve Burdic said.

Organizers say the amount of items donated was less than expected, but every little bit helps.

"We gave it a real good estimate yesterday. We figure we have about 30,000 pounds, or 15 tons," Hauschild said.

The sale will take place on the east side of the MU football stadium at 7 a.m. Shoppers who want to get the best bargains can arrive at 6 a.m. and pay a $5 early bird fee.

The profits from the sale will go to the Salvation Army.

To volunteer you can call the Salvation Army at (573) 443-2786 and ask for Rob Wells.

Reported by: Courtney Schultz