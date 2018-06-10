MU Confident in Study Abroad Safety

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is still encouraging students to study abroad despite the travel alerts that were announced by the U.S. State Department in response to al Qaida terrorist threats.



The University of Missouri currently has 35 students studying abroad in 13 European countries.



University of Missouri Spokesman Christian Basi says the University sent an e-mail to the students that are currently overseas.



"The number one priority on this campus is the safety and security of our students and that includes the students that are studying abroad," Basi said. "Our team is constantly monitoring any travel alerts or travel warnings from state department."



Basi also said that MU hopes students will continue to study abroad.



"As for as students being a little more cautious or leery of studying abroad we would encourage them to definitely ask questions of the international study abroad team," Basi said.



Allie Spillyards, a journalism junior, plans to study abroad in the spring. She said the alert made her a little nervous, but she still plans on traveling overseas.



"As of right now it's my goal to be there and I'm not going to just let a notice that says be careful keep me from getting this experience," Spillyards said.