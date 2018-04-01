MU Confirms One Gunshot Victim

MU confirmed the junior forward's injury on its website Thursday afternoon. Carroll, 20, was shot in the ankle. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Carroll is MU Basketball Head Coach Mike Anderson's nephew. Anderson made the following statement:

"With this being an open investigation there is a lot of information that we don't know at this point in time and certainly can't comment about. Our main concern is for the safety of the victims involved, including DeMarre, but it sounds like everyone is going to be fine. This was a scary situation for DeMarre and one we will help him through. We are just very grateful the injuries suffered by everyone involved don't appear to be life-threatening."

An unidentified 23-year-old male was also shot in the side. He was admitted to the hospital. Police say his injuries are not life threatening.

Columbia Police are looking for a suspect who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and had a large caliber handgun.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477 (TIPS).