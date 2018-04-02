MU Curators Consider Broader Benefits Proposal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A long-sought proposal to extend University of Missouri worker benefits to same-sex domestic partners has been expanded to include committed couples of the opposite sex, as well as other unrelated dependent couples, such as roommates.

University curators meeting in St. Louis on Thursday were briefed on the proposal but didn't discuss the proposed changes. The four-campus system says such broader benefits would cost an extra $1.2 million annually.

The proposed plan extends university health insurance coverage to "sponsored adult dependents" whom are over 18, not related by birth or marriage and have lived with a campus employee for at least 12 months.

Supporters note that more than 300 colleges and universities already have such perks in place for faculty and staff.