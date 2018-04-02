MU Curators to Hear Report on Menu Courey Investigation

ROLLA (AP) - University of Missouri curators will learn the results of an outside law firm's investigation into the school's handling of a former swimmer's 2011 suicide at a Friday meeting in Rolla.

The university system hired the Dowd Bennett Law Firm to review the Columbia campus' actions in connection with the death of 20-year-old Sasha Menu Courey.

University officials say they didn't learn about her alleged freshman-year rape by several football players until she committed suicide 16 months later. Menu Courey's family has created a charitable foundation in her name to help raise money for greater awareness of borderline personality disorder.

The school says neither Menu Courey nor her parents sought a police investigation and didn't respond to a later request for more information. The case has since been referred to Columbia police.