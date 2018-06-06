MU Dedicates New Student Center

COLUMBIA - Mizzou held a dedication ceremony Friday for its new student center. The crowd listened to MU officials speak about the building and plans for future work. MU said the brand new, 230,000 square-foot center boasts numerous resources to help students be successful in school.

This project has been in the works for five years and a building representative said Friday this was a special day to celebrate.



"Since we broke ground at a homecoming event four years ago, we thought it would be great, since this is 'Tradition Set in Stone,' to dedicate the building today," said Michelle Froese, media spokesperson for the MU Student Center.



The new student center has six restaurants, several lounges, study areas, and numerous meeting and conference rooms. It was funded by students and the Division of Students Affairs. Students voted for this project in 2005.



"We've made a really big attempt to make sure that there's pride, spirit, and tradition any where you walk in this building," said Froese.



The student center has been opened in different stages and the final stage of the opening will happen in January.





