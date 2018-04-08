MU Defense Feeling Blue

The Black and Gold game marks the end of spring workouts for the Mizzou football team. During this year's spring workouts, the Tigers' offense earned the honor of sporting the black jersey for the spring game Saturday afternoon.

Tiger quarterback Chase Daniel throws over the middle to Tommy Saunders. Daniel goes on to throw one touchdown in Saturday's scrimmage. Next play, Daniel throws to Jared Perry. Daniel completes 8 of 11 passes for 95 yards.

Backup quarterback Chase Patton scrambles and finds Will Franklin, who gets leveled by Steve Redmond. Later in the same drive, Patton tosses it to Temple, who scores the touchdown from 21 yards out.

Patton throws it deep as Jason Ray makes the touchdown catch.

Tigers' offense wins the scrimmage, 72-27. However, Coach Pinkel's not too concerned with the final score.

"I look at the one offense and one defense and see how they played. When they had continuity on about 15-18 plays, the one defense was not scored upon and the one offense scored twice. Then, it's mix players up and get experience," he said.

"I think we're executing good on offense and defense is too. We've been consistent and I think that's the main thing in spring, we came out with no injuries," added quarterback Chase Daniel.

"Ain't too much you can do. Like I've told you a bunch of times before... that's one of the best offenses in the Big 12. I'm excited to see them do some of this stuff to someone else," said lineman Lorenzo Williams.