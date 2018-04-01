MU diversity leader to return to previous role in law school

COLUMBIA — In an email to faculty, staff and students Friday, MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley announced a diversity leader will step down in the fall.

Chuck Henson has served as the interim vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity since November. Foley's email said in the fall, Henson will return to his role in the MU School of Law.

Prior to serving as a diversity leader, Henson was the associate dean for academic affairs and trial practice professor of law.

Foley said in his role as the interim vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity, Henson "has made significant progress as we work toward a more inclusive and welcoming environment at Mizzou."

Henson has laid the groundwork for the new division, Foley said.

"The original charge to Chuck was to improve the campus climate, ensuring that everyone who teaches, works, studies and visits at MU feels welcomed and included," Foley's email said. "Since Nov. 10, he has been creating the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, getting input from a team of university leaders and reaching out to every constituency on campus and many throughout the community."

Foley said Henson has developed the Diversity@Mizzou orientation training program for incoming students, implemented training for those who hire faculty, created a group of student leaders called "The Working Group," and made lecture series and seminars.

The university will conduct a search to fill Henson's role.