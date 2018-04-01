MU Doctors Face Plagiarism Allegations, Journal Retracts Paper

COLUMBIA - Two University of Missouri doctors are under investigation for plagiarism allegations after the American Journal of the Medical Sciences retracted their paper Thursday. The journal published a retraction notice regarding the paper Ventricular Ectopic Beats: An Overview of Management Considerations by Dr. Amar Jadhav and Dr. Anand Chockalingham. Jadhav is a post-doctoral fellow and a resident in the cardiology department and Chockalingham is an assistant professor of cardiology.

According to the retraction notice, the paper on irregular heartbeats "has plagiarized significant aspects of an article published in Heart." The notice also states the allegations constitute "a violation of Author Responsibility and Originality as described in the American Journal of the Medical Sciences' Conditions for Submission" and "apologizes to the readership due to the unethical conduct on the part of the... authors."

A blog called Retraction Watch also cited the specific excerpts of the paper questioned.

In response to the allegations, the MU News Bureau said both Jadhav and Chockalingham are still employed by the university and issued this statement:

"University of Missouri officials are aware of plagiarism allegations against two of our researchers. MU officials handle allegations of research misconduct according to University policy that is consistent with federal guidelines. Should evidence be found to warrant further action, the case will be referred to the MU Standing Committee on Research Responsibility. Researchers found to have committed research misconduct, such as plagiarism, are subject to discipline including termination."

KOMU 8 News reached out to Jadhav and Chockalingham but has not heard back. This incident comes after the University of Missouri School of Medicine made headlines for a billing fraud scandal June 1. At that time, the University of Missouri Health System announced two radiologists had certified records fraudulently. Dr. Kenneth Rall and Dr. Michael Richards violated Medicare and hospital rules by certifying they had performed services actually performed by resident physicians. Neither Rall nor Richards are still employed by the MU Health System. MU School of Medicine Dean Dr. Robert Churchill also announced his plans to retire in October as one last bit of fallout from the June incident.