MU Dorms Go Green After Renovations

COLUMBIA - Dorm buildings might be tan on the outside, but they're definitely green on the inside. Hudson Hall and Rollins Commons are now sustainable. Renovations wrapped up this week on the MU campus. The areas were constructed with recycled materials like shower partitions and paper products.

Mizzou housing says it reduces the amount of chemicals needed to clean and maintain.

"I think it's important. It's a good way to save costs," voiced Project Manager Dennis Dyes. "It's a little more expensive. But in the long run, it definitely pays for itself. And in this day and age, everyone's concerned about the environment, so construction has to follow that course."

The $43 million project began in February of 2009. Incoming students arrive on Sunday.