MU Faculty Meeting

Keeping up with the news at MU can be a challange for the faculity and staff... so a meeting today aimed to get as many employees as possible informed and involved.They talked about everything from budget issues to what can be on the syllabus. One hot topic was the name change. Chancellor Deaton says he thinks its importnat to drop Columbia to stop confusion...and to bring back pride of the original name Other high points include record enrollment, high ACT scores, and graduation rate.