MU Family Medicine ranked top 10 in medical education by U.S. News

COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine is ranked seventh in the nation for the specialty of family medicine by U.S News & World Report.

The school’s Department of Family and Community Medicine has ranked in the top 10 for 24 consecutive years.

MU also ranked 55th for its primary care training program out of 170 schools.

U.S. News & World Report surveyed 140 medical schools and 30 schools of osteopathic medicine to determine this year’s medical school rankings.

The chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine, Dr. Steven Zweig, said the longevity and consistent local leadership of the department is what has made it so successful.

There are 60 faculty members and 36 residents in the department.

"We have been a department for 41 years, but we have only had three department chairs. Many of our faculty stay here because they can thrive," Zweig said.

Family medicine takes care of all types of needs such as prenatal care, chronic diseases and routine care in clinics, hospitals and nursing home facilities.

He said because the family physician responds to the needs of the patients in the communities where they work, they know where the greatest needs are and look for ways to move forward.

He said finding new ways patients can get better access to care is essential.

One way MU Family Medicine has offered greater access to the community is through Mizzou Quick Care Clinics in local grocery stores as a way of providing access for urgent, but not complicated or serious problems.

"Family medicine is really first contact medicine, and we really emphasize access but also continuous and comprehensive care. So we want our patients to feel like their family physician is their medical home," Zweig said.

"The fact that we have been named in the top 10 for 24 consecutive years is a source of pride for me and our health system. That pride comes not only from this recognition but the knowledge that our graduates will use what they’ve learned here to benefit the citizens of our state and beyond," said Dr. Patrick Delafontaine, MD, the Dean of the MU School of Medicine.

"It's helpful to get some recognition from our peers because it helps us in terms of recruiting faculty and residents, it improves the morale locally and helps everyone to really keep striving to do a good job... Our goal is to keep doing that," Zweig said.