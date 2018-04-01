MU Football Tickets In High Demand

COLUMBIA - The month of July will end just as it started - with MU's move to the Southeastern Conference making big waves.

Athletic director Mike Alden said in a news release, "We will sell more season football tickets for the inaugural SEC football season than we ever have in the history of Tiger football." And the team is well on its way.

According to Associate Athletic Director Andrew Grinch, there are roughly 100 student season ticket combos (SSTC) left as of Tuesday afternoon. Grinch said that the department must cap the number of SSTCs sold due to the limited space in Mizzou Arena for basketball games. There will be an additional approximately 3,000-4,000 "football only" season tickets available to students. Those go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

There are still roughly 500 regular season tickets available, but Grinch said he expects those to sell out quickly.

Grinch also said that single-game tickets may sell out much earlier this season. Non-conference single-game tickets have been on sale since July 27, and reserved seat tickets for Arizona State are already sold out. General admission tickets for Arizona State will go on sale Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Tickets for SEC games will first go on sale to members of the Tiger Scholarship Fund on Aug. 8. MU season ticket holders will have next priority at getting tickets. After that, ticket sales will open up to the general public, but Grinch said that for popular games like Georgia and Alabama, there may not be any general admission tickets remaining well before game day rolls around.