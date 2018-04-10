MU for Planned Parenthood hopes Foley responds before deadline

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 25 2015 Nov 25, 2015 Wednesday, November 25, 2015 1:48:00 PM CST November 25, 2015 in News
By: Annisa Budiman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – Mizzou students in support for Planned Parenthood are struggling to start a conversation with MU Interim Chancellor Hank Foley on the decision for Planned Parenthood to stop providing safe abortions.

Jordan Hoyt, a member of the group, said their effort to schedule meetings with Chancellor Foley have failed since last week. She said their first scheduled meeting was canceled due to conflicts in Foley’s schedule, and as of Wednesday, no reschedule attempts were successful.

“Unfortunately, we really haven’t been able to speak with him in the way that we had hoped to at this point,” she said.

Since Foley stepped into then MU Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin’s position, Hoyt said the group has never gotten a direct response from him.

“He’s received quite a bit of contact from students, faculty, staff, and alumni in the form of emails, petitions, Twitter posts, etc. So he is definitely hearing from us, but we would very much like to hear from him as well and it’s concerning that he hasn’t been able to do so,” Hoyt said.

Hoyt said it is important for the group to reach Foley before Dec. 1 because that is when the contract formally ends.

“We definitely want to address the issue of the privileges that are going to be lost. Our local Planned Parenthood has already stopped performing abortions due to the 72-hour restriction in the state. As of Monday evening, that will become a permanent thing if he [Foley] doesn’t take action,” she said.

Hoyt said having the “refer and follow” privileges revoked takes away Dr. Colleen McNicholas’, the board-certified OB/GYN that began performing medication abortions in August, ability to send a patient to the emergency room if there’s a need, and follow their record. On Wednesday, spokesperson Teresa Snow released a statement from the University of Missouri Health Care and said the end of the privilege affects "two out of 800 privileged providers at MU Health Care." Hoyt said the decision is a problem because only Dr. McNicholas was authorized to provide abortions out of all the health care providers. Due to state regulations, Dr. McNicholas needs to have those privileges to perform abortion and it stops her from practicing at the local health center.

Hoyt said getting back the privileges is what Foley needs to do before Monday evening.

“We would like him to take action to reinstate privileges to grandfather in Dr. McNicholas to have privileges in the University Hospital or to extend the deadline until she is able to receive appropriate privileges. Or we’re able to employ a doctor who has appropriate privileges,” Hoyt said.

Hoyt said the decision and lack of response is concerning because it is an “unprecedented action” and is educationally disappointing.

“It’s also concerning in terms of academic freedom and our ability to learn about abortions, because Mizzou is not in the abortion business, Mizzou is in the education business, and there is a very clear distinction,” she said.

Hoyt said Foley is known for supporting women's issue in the past, so the group is hopeful this is a "winnable battle" and Foley will make a timely decision to keep the privileges.

Hoyt said although she understands the decision in Wisconsin won't be applied in Missouri, she hopes it gives someone hope to take this issue to court. Planned Parenthood of Kansas & Mid-Missouri CEO Laura McQuade confirmed the organization is looking into filing a lawsuit before Dec. 1.

Hoyt said Planned Parenthood and Mizzou for Planned Parenthood are planning to hold a vigil on campus Monday evening if no changes are made by Foley.

KOMU 8 News reached out to Sen. Kurt Schaefer, R-Columbia, to get his response on Planned Parenthood stopping abortions, but he has not responded.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 5:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Changes coming to Missouri work zones
Changes coming to Missouri work zones
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:50:32 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Administrators break ground on new music center
Administrators break ground on new music center
COLUMBIA -Administrators and donors broke ground Sunday for the MU School of Music's new music center. The construction site... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library kicked off its 2018 Quilt Exhibit Sunday. The exhibit will showcase nearly... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
COLUMBIA - The Veterans of Foreign War held a wine-tasting fundraiser event on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds raised will be used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 36°
2am 35°
3am 34°
4am 33°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:37p
Late Night with Seth Meyers
12:37a
Last Call with Carson Daly
1:07a
Inside Edition
12:00a
King of the Hill
12:30a
Cops
1:00a
Top 30

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
8:01p
Rise
9:00p
Chicago Med
7:00p
The Flash
8:00p
Black Lightning
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld