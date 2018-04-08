MU Fraternities Ban Strippers

Fraternities said they teach members about scholarship, leadership and brotherhood. So, MU's Interfraternity Council has passed a policy against hiring strippers or having strippers at chapter houses.





"We care about our image," said Matt Sokoloff, vice president of IFC Public Relations, "and we want to make sure that our fraternity members understand what our Greek values are."

If a chapter violates the stripper ban, the Greek Judicial Board will decide its punishment.

"It could be anything from a fine, to an education progam, up to an on-going investigation," Sokoloff explained.

But, some question the policy.

"I can't imagine how they will enforce it," said MU student Joanna Bajor, "unless they did, like, random checks to find strippers at chapter houses.

"I can't say it's going to stop it 100%," Sokoloff admitted. "But, when you have one individual drinking at a chapter house, if that one individual doesn't tell anyone, we don't know about it. But, if you have a stripper at a fraternity house, we're going to know about it because you're going to have more than one person there."

MU's Panhellenic Association, which governs sororities, says it will consider a similiar policy next semester.